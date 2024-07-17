Mission Solar releases solar modules for C&I, utility-scale PV projects

From pv magazine USA

Mission Solar Energy, a solar panel manufacturer that recently has focused on the residential market, announced it has expanded its offerings with a new series of solar modules designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale project applications.

“Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/utility segment,” said Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy. “We have a history in this space having launched our company by supplying to utility-scale projects in 2014.”

The new modules include:

545 W to 555 W PERC Transparent Backsheet Bifacial

540 W to 550 W PERC Dual Glass Bifacial

Data sheet here

144 Half Cut, M10/182 mm cells

9 busbars

2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm

580 W to 590 W TOPCon Bifacial

Data sheet here

Dual-glass bifacial

144 Half Cut, M10/182mm cells

16 Multiwire busbars

2278mm x 1134mm x 30mm (89.69″ x 44.65″ x 1.18″)

Mission Solar said its new line of solar modules are UFLPA-compliant and AD/CVD risk free. Mission Solar’s parent company is OCI Holdings, which owns a major supplier of fully ULFPA compliant, high-purity solar-grade polysilicon.

Both the TOPCon and PERC module lines are tested to UL 61730 & IEC Standards, the company reports. Hail tests results exceeded 25 mm at 23 m/s, while wind resistance tested at 5,400 Pa front load and 2,400 Pa back load. The modules are also resistant to potential induced degradation (PID) and have resistance to salt mist corrosion, said the company.

The modules are fit with Staübli EVO2 MC4 connectors, while the junction box is rated as protection class IP68 with 3 bypass-diodes.

“With more than ten years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products,” said Martens. “These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment.”

Mission Solar is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and its parent company, OCI Holdings, is based in Seoul, South Korea.