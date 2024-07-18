Indonesian utility plans 500 MW solar project in Bangladesh

Pertamina Power, a unit of Indonesian utility PT PLN (Persero) plans to build a 500 MW solar project in the Moheshkhali area of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned energy company Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd. (CPGCBL) in Dhaka.

“We have signed the MoU and now a feasibility study will be conducted which will determine how much funds will be required,” Abul Kalam Azad, managing director of CPGCBL, told pv magazine. “The construction on the plant will begin once the study is finalized.”



The project will be built on a site in Matarbari, which was initially acquired by CPGCBL for coal power plants. After Bangladesh's government scrapped plans for 10 coal power plants in 2022 due to China's withdrawal from coal investments, the land will now be used for renewable energy projects.

Junior Power Minister Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh and Indonesia will invest $500 million in the project with equal shares, making it the largest investment in Bangladesh’s power sector.

Power-hungry Bangladesh approved 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023 and currently has an installed PV capacity of 1,080 MW.