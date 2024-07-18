Peru records 115.5 MW of new solar in H1

From pv magazine LatAm

Two solar projects in Cajamarca and Moquegua, Peru, were connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN) in the first half of 2024, totaling 115.55 MW, according to MINEM. It said that the 0.55 MW Carhuaquero solar plant in Cajamarca began operations in February, with an investment of $400,000.

The 115 MW Clemesí project also started operations in Moquegua in February, with an investment of $81 million. The installation features 525 W bifacial solar panels across 270 hectares – more than 220,000 modules in total.

Investment fund Actis acquired the project from Enel Generación Perú and Compañía Energética Veracruz for $1.3 billion in May.

The government said in April that the 97 MW Matarani plant in Arequipa will begin operations this year. The project is in the Mollendo Desert, which has some of the highest solar radiation in the world. It will be one of Peru's largest renewable facilities upon completion.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Peru had 287 MW of installed PV at the end of 2023, which means that the country now has around 400 MW of operational solar capacity.