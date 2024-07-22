China to conduct comprehensive safety overhaul of battery storage facilities

From ESS News
According to a recent report by the 21st Century Business Herald, Chinese regulatory authorities are considering a comprehensive fire safety inspection and upgrades of existing battery energy storage facilities nationwide. This initiative comes in response to a series of recent global safety incidents involving energy storage stations.
In the first half of 2024 alone, at least six fire incidents involving battery energy storage facilities occurred worldwide, resulting in casualties and property damage. On May 15, a fire at the Gateway Energy Storage Station in Otay Mesa, San Diego, California, burned for 11 days until all combustible materials were exhausted. Further incidents were reported in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.
In China, a fire at a battery energy storage project in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, in early April caused near-total destruction of the construction site. Following this incident, the local government mandated fire safety inspections and rectifications for all battery energy storage facilities, both under construction and operational, within the city’s jurisdiction.
The potential national-level action appears to be an expanded version of the measures taken by the Wenzhou government. According to the 21st Century Business Herald, Chinese regulatory authorities have already consulted with manufacturers, constructors, and operators of energy storage facilities to gather their opinions and suggestions. A nationwide fire safety hazard inspection and upgrade initiative is expected to be implemented soon.
