Mexico announces battery storage mandate for renewable energy plants

A month after India introduced an energy storage mandate for renewable energy plants and China scrapped its own, Mexico has stepped forward with an ambitious 30% capacity requirement, alongside plans to add a further 574 MW of batteries by 2028.

Image: Chantel, Unsplash

Future wind and solar energy projects in Mexico will be required to colocate battery energy storage systems equivalent to 30% of their capacity, a senior government official told the Senate on Tuesday.

“We’ve already changed the grid code and established that for each intermittent renewable generation plant, 30% will be batteries,” Jorge Islas, undersecretary for planning and energy transition, told the “National Strategic Plan: Perspectives and Strategies” Forum.

“The batteries will need to store energy equivalent to at least three hours of discharge,” he added.

