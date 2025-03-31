Mexico announces battery storage mandate for renewable energy plants

From ESS News

Future wind and solar energy projects in Mexico will be required to colocate battery energy storage systems equivalent to 30% of their capacity, a senior government official told the Senate on Tuesday.

“We’ve already changed the grid code and established that for each intermittent renewable generation plant, 30% will be batteries,” Jorge Islas, undersecretary for planning and energy transition, told the “National Strategic Plan: Perspectives and Strategies” Forum.

“The batteries will need to store energy equivalent to at least three hours of discharge,” he added.

