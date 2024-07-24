Nepal launches tender for grid-connected solar projects

The electricity regulator in Nepal has kicked off a tender for the design, supply and construction of three-grid-connected PV systems. Germany’s KfW Development Bank will finance the projects.

The systems will include at least 1.6 MW to be developed at the Middle Marshyangdi Hydroelectric Project, which currently generates 70 MW of electricity in Lamjung district, western Nepal. The two other installations will include a 2 MW project in Surket and at least 5.8 MW in Gandak, Nawalparasi district.

Prospective bidders can purchase the complete set of documentation for NPR 20,000 ($150) from the NEA’s website. Applications are due by Sept. 6. Nepal had 115 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).