Comal plans 500 MW solar module factory in Italy

From pv magazine Italy
Italian engineering company Comal SpA plans to build a 500 MW solar module assembly facility in Bazzano, in the central province of L'Aquila, Italy.
The company has acquired an industrial building for the €16 million ($17.3 million) project. Production is scheduled to start in 2025, with the facility set to manufacture “innovative and high-efficiency” products.
The plan is partly financed by funds from the Abruzzo region's Next Appennino | Misura B1.2 – B3.3 incentive program and partly by Italian lender Mediocredito Centrale. Comal has not revealed further details.
Comal is planning a solar tracker manufacturing facility in Montalto di Castro, Viterbo, where it is headquartered. The new “Tracker Sun Hunter” factory will cover over 30,000 square meters inside the Montalto di Castro power plant, which is owned by Enel and no longer used for electricity generation.
