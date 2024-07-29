Tender opens for PV-driven pump irrigation projects in the Philippines

The National Irrigation Administration of the Philippines has opened a tender for the development of solar power-driven pump irrigation projects along the Loboc River.

The irrigation projects will be located in the barangays of Villarcayo and Lico Lico, both located in the province of Bohol, in the country’s central Visayas region.

The tender document says a maximum budget of around PHP 97 million ($1.66 million) has been set for the contract. The selected bidder will be expected to complete the work within 240 days.

Interested applicants are required to have completed a contract similar to the project. A full set of bidding documents is available through the Philippines Government Electronic Procurement System following a non-refundable fee of PHP 50,000 ($855).

Applications must be received via post by August 6.

The Philippines inaugurated its largest solar-powered irrigation system to date in June.