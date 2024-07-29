Tender opens for PV-driven pump irrigation projects in the Philippines

The National Irrigation Administration of the Philippines has opened a tender for the development of solar power-driven pump irrigation projects along the Loboc River.
The irrigation projects will be located in the barangays of Villarcayo and Lico Lico, both located in the province of Bohol, in the country’s central Visayas region.
The tender document says a maximum budget of around PHP 97 million ($1.66 million) has been set for the contract. The selected bidder will be expected to complete the work within 240 days.
Interested applicants are required to have completed a contract similar to the project. A full set of bidding documents is available through the Philippines Government Electronic Procurement System following a non-refundable fee of PHP 50,000 ($855).
Applications must be received via post by August 6.
The Philippines inaugurated its largest solar-powered irrigation system to date in June.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.