Grenada seeking consultants for airport solar-plus-storage project

Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec) is searching for consultants to support the construction of a BESS at Maurice Bishop International Airport.
The tender details state that the BESS will be built alongside a 15 MW solar farm at the airport, located close to Grenada’s capital.
The consultants will provide technical and managerial support to Grenlec during the project, ensuring compliance with technical, safety and environmental safeguards.
The World Bank and Caribbean Development will jointly fund the project, with work scheduled from August 2025 to February 2028.
Expressions of interest must be delivered in written form by April 11.
Grenlec launched a PV tender for the development of a 15 MW solar array at Maurice Bishop International Airport in September 2024. The tender stated that the accompanying BESS needed to have a maximum capacity of 10.6 MW/21.2 MWh.
Statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Grenada had 4 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2024.
