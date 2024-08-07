Greencoat Renewables acquires Irish solar farm, enters long-term PPA

Ireland’s Greencoat Renewables has completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in the 80.5 MW South Meath Solar Farm in County Meath, located in the east of the country. The stake formerly belonged to Norwegian hydropower company Statkraft.

The transaction has been completed in partnership with funds managed by investment manager Schroders Greencoat, who have acquired the remaining 50%.

Greencoast has also entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a technology company for 100% of solar farm’s production.

“As the largest operator of wind assets in Ireland, we remain focused on delivering PPAs with large, highly reputable counterparties,” said Paul O'Donnell, partner at Schroders Greencoat. “As such, we are delighted to have signed a long-term agreement with one of the world’s leading technology companies as part of this transaction.”

This latest PPA in Ireland follows two signed by Greek energy company Mytilineos in May.

A recent report by the Irish Solar Energy Association found Ireland almost doubled its solar capacity last year, driven by a “remarkable” surge in utility-scale solar.

Earlier this year, Schroders Greencoat acquired Toucan Energy’s UK solar portfolio, consisting of 53 operating solar farms.