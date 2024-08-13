Chinese PV Industry Brief: CECEP Solar to build 500 MW project with desert tech

CECEP Solar Energy Technology said it will invest CNY 2.015 billion ($281.2 million) in a “500 MW Desertification-Control Integrated Solar Project” in Inner Mongolia through its subsidiary, CECEP Dalad Banner Solar Technology. The project, located in Dalad Banner, Ordos, will combine PV power generation with desertification control, including a 220 kV booster station, transmission lines, and a 75 MW/150 MWh energy storage system.

Gotion has signed agreements with Datang New Energy and Hebei Linhai Technology Group to jointly develop three energy storage stations with a total capacity of 1 GWh, set to connect to the grid by the end of this year. The deal with Datang New Energy includes a 200 MWh user-side storage station, while the partnership with Hebei Linhai involves two separate storage stations, each with a capacity of 100 MW/400 MWh. Gotion will use its 314 Ah storage cells in liquid-cooled containers, each housing 160 lithium iron phosphate batteries, and each system will exceed 5 MWh in capacity.

Standard Chartered Bank has closed a six-year, $235 million non-recourse senior secured green loan facility to support the development and operation of a PV manufacturing plant in Wilmer, Texas. The factory, which is being developed for Trina Solar, will span approximately 1.35 million square feet (125,419 square meters). Standard Chartered served as the sole lead structuring bank, bookrunner, green loan coordinator, joint lead arranger, lender, and hedge counterparty for the financing, marking one of the first non-recourse financing deals for a solar panel manufacturing plant in the United States.