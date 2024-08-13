The Hydrogen Stream: RWE starts green hydrogen production in Germany

RWE has commissioned a 14 MW pilot electrolyzer plant in Lingen, Germany, on the site of its Emsland gas-fired power plant. It generates up to 270 kilograms of green hydrogen per hour using renewable electricity. The German energy company claimed that the pilot plant, which features two different electrolysis technologies, will offer valuable insights for the development of future industrial-scale hydrogen facilities. The first electrolyzer, already under construction, includes a 10 MW alkaline electrolyzer from Sunfire. The second is a 4 MW PEM electrolyzer from ITM Power, designed by Linde. It said that under the GET H2 Nukleus project, it plans to commission a 100 MW electrolyzer at the site by 2025, with an expansion to 300 MW expected by 2027.

Thyssenkrupp nucera said that prevailing uncertainty in the green hydrogen market weighed on its growth momentum in the third quarter. “Unresolved regulatory issues and a slow pace of funding commitments led to delays in the final investment decision ( FID) of many potential customers regarding the necessary electrolysis capacities,” said the German company, adding it recorded a 12% increase in order intake in the third quarter to €271.3 million ($296,3 million).

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured formal commitments from Worcester Bosch, following an investigation into the brand's boiler claims. The CMA raised concerns that Worcester Bosch's marketing might mislead consumers into believing its “hydrogen-blend ready” boilers were unique or special, even though most boilers can operate on a blend of up to 20% hydrogen. The CMA said these claims could give the false impression that purchasing such a boiler would significantly reduce carbon footprints and “future-proof” heating systems. The investigation started in October 2023, with a consultation letter sent to Worcester Bosch in June 2024.

Saipem has secured two certifications from engineering-certification specialist RINA for its methodology in evaluating materials used in subsea pipelines for transporting gaseous hydrogen. Saipem said it has developed a protocol to assess the performance of metallic materials and welds exposed to hydrogen, ensuring pipeline compatibility during both planning and operational phases.

NextEra Energy Resources Development has accepted loan terms under North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority (CSEA) Fertilizer Development Loan Program, while Prairie Horizon Energy Solutions has declined them. The “The CSEA recommendation also provided for an applicant to receive the full $125 million if the other applicant were to decline funding,” said the North Dakota Industrial Commission. Prairie Horizon Energy Solutions is a joint venture between Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and TC Energy.