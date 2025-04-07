BYD launches new C&I highly-integrated battery storage solution

The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled its latest generation commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, Chess Plus. The product is currently available in China and the US, with the European version under evaluation.

Image: BYD

Share

From ESS News

BYD Energy Storage, a unit of Chinese conglomerate BYD, has unveiled its latest C&I energy storage system, Chess Plus, based on 320 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) thick blade cells.

The spokesperson for the company has confirmed for ESS News that the product is currently available in China and the US, with the evaluation of the European version currently underway.

Chess Plus is a modular, highly compact system integrating a battery management system (BMS), distributed management control (DMC), energy management and control unit (EMCU), energy management system (EMS) and AC Unit. The Chinese version of the product also features a fire protection host inside of the container, while the US one has a separate smart HVAC component.

Chess Plus features ultra-long-life battery cells supporting more than 10,000 cycles.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mitsubishi Electric debuts new residential air-source heat pumps
04 April 2025 The manufacturer has expanded its Ecodan R290 heat pump series with three new products. The systems use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can purp...