New residential storage system from Germany with 12,000 charging cycles

From pv magazine Germany
The new Ampere.StoragePro (ASP) storage system from German manufacturer Energiekonzepte Deutschland (EKD) promises better performance, longer lifespan, and enhanced safety.
EKD said German design agency Studio F. A. Porsche helped develop the product, resulting in a more compact design with a timeless aesthetic featuring a metal housing, LED light bar, and LED display.
The Ampere.StoragePro E3 system comes in six versions with capacities ranging from 6.6 kWh to 23.1 kWh. According to its datasheet, it can be cascaded up to 231 kWh if needed.
Prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells increase safety and enable up to 12,000 charging cycles, which is why EKD guarantees full performance for 10 years. The system is also designed to boost charging and discharging performance by up to five times, with a maximum discharge capacity of 20 kW.
The system includes a 12 kW three-phase inverter, three independent MPP trackers, and shading management technology. These features, combined with the compact design, enhance efficiency and increase actual storage performance by up to 20%, according to the company.
“Initial test results from the laboratories show that the ASP can be used reliably for up to 48 years without a major drop in performance – that's twice as long as usual,” EKD said in a statement.
It said that this is possible due to the integrated security system, which is designed to monitor the domestic energy system around the clock and switch off automatically if there are any irregularities in voltage, temperature, or current.
Additional sensors are designed to detect short circuits and incorrect installation before they lead to problems. However, despite the laboratory results, EKD only guarantees full performance for 10. The ASP is now available with different storage capacities and in different versions starting at €6,000 ($6,700).
