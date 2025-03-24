Thermocold launches new air-to-water heat pumps

The Italian manufacturer said its new heat pumps use R454B as a refrigerant and have coefficient of performance of up to 3.35.

Image: Thermocold

Italian heating and cooling specialist Thermocold has unveiled new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

The iMEX HP R454B uses R454B as a refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 466.

“The units deliver up to 45 C leaving water at -15 C outdoor temperature and can produce sanitary hot water in the summer, with leaving water temperatures reaching up to 60 C at outdoor air temperatures between 5 C and 35 C, and 55 C at ambient temperatures between -2 C and 46 C,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The system is available in five versions with cooling capacities ranging from 18.5 kW and 49.5 kW and a heating capacity of 23 to 59 kW.

The smallest heat pump measures 2,013 mm x 838 mm x 1,333 mm and weighs 310 kg, while the largest has dimensions of 2,167 mm x 1,117 mm x 1,802 mm and has a weight of 500 kg.

The company said the new heat pumps have a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 3.16 to 3.35 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 3.72 to 4.12.

The systems also feature an integrated buffer tank, a pump package and integrated inverter technology. Sound levels are reportedly between 65 db(A) and 69 db(A).

For residential applications, the company recommends the use of specific accessories such as diverting 3-way valves.

“The DC inverter compressors enable power consumption savings of up to 25%, making them highly efficient even under heavy operating
conditions,” the company added. “The unit controller can manage up to 4 units in cascade, allowing for future expansion and optimized plant performance.”

 

