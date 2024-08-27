South Africa’s 7th renewables procurement round highly oversubscribed

The South African Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has published a list of bidders for the seventh round of the nation's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP).

The list includes eight wind project proposals with a combined capacity of 1,692 MW and 40 PV project proposals totaling 7.826 MW.

The proposed solar projects range in size from 91 MW to 240 MW. They will be built in the provinces of Free State, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape.

The government plans to allocate 3.2 GW of onshore wind capacity and 1.8 GW of solar capacity through this procurement exercise. The solar procurement round saw high demand, while wind proposals did not reach the required threshold.

This auction marks the first under a plan issued by the South African government in December 2022 to procure 14,771 MW of new generating capacity. The plan includes 3.94 GW of solar, 9.6 GW of wind, and 1.23 GW of storage.

In the sixth round of the REIPPPP program, the South African authorities selected five solar plants with a combined capacity of 860 MW, with the final average price coming in at ZAR 0.49048 ($0.027)/kWh, up 8% from the fifth round, when the average price reached ZAR 0.45423/kWh. The government had originally planned to allocate up to 1 GW of solar in the auction.

The fifth round of the REIPPPP scheme was launched in March 2021. Overall, the authorities allocated 2.6 GW of renewable energy capacity across 25 projects, ranging in size from 75 MW to 140 MW.

The sixth and fifth procurement exercises were part of a plan to tender almost 12 GW of capacity.

South Africa had 5,826 MW estimated installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).