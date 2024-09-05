Argentina raises self-consumption limit under net metering to 12 MW

From pv magazine LatAm

Eduardo Javier Rodriguez Chirillo, Argentina's secretary of energy, has signed Resolution No. 235/24. The new resolution raises the maximum size limit for self-consumption projects under net metering from 2 MW to 12 MW.

The document states that “users who are self-sufficient within these limits, will be able to inject their surpluses in an amount equivalent to the category that corresponds to them.”

The new resolution also updates the categories of users who can sell surplus energy to the system. These categories now include:

Small User-Generators (UGpe): Users with low voltage distributed-generation equipment not exceeding 3 kW

Medium User-Generators (UGme): Users with low- or medium-voltage equipment greater than 3 kW and up to 300 kW

Large User-Generators (UGma): Users with equipment connected to the low- or medium-voltage distribution network, ranging from 300 kW to 12 MW

“With this decision, the national government seeks to alleviate the effects of 20 years of disinvestment in the electric transport system, by promoting the incorporation of more small-scale renewable projects that can be connected to the distribution network,” the authorities said in a statement.