Wärtsila releases new utility-scale battery

From ESS News
Fire safety is a key feature of Wärtsilä Energy‘s new Quantum3 BESS, alongside cybersecurity, energy density and sustainability design upgrades.
The Finland-based company’s AC block BESS builds on the Quantum2 model, which underwent nearly 10,000 hours of fire-safety testing, including research on firefighting water and plume gas.
Wärtsilä said the Quantum3 meets the evolving needs of grid-scale energy storage customers and markets, including Australia.
Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Optimization Vice President Andrew Tang claimed the features will help to further strengthen confidence among customers, local communities, and first responders that “Wärtsilä’s systems will stand the test of time.”
Quantum3 is a complete AC block solution, with fully integrated batteries and string-based power conversion systems (PCS). String inverters enable decentralized control to enhance the availability, efficiency, and reliability of the system across its lifespan.
The BESS also features Wärtsilä’s proprietary battery management system (BMS), which was designed and engineered in the United States.
Wärtsilä’s BMS offers efficient cell balancing, an adaptable system management, and enhanced cybersecurity, informed by Wärtsilä’s understanding of battery performance and on-site system operations.
The Quantum3 BESS, housed in a 20-foot ISO container with single-side access, is ready for global shipping and allows for on-site deployment and back-to-back configuration. Its sustainable design, includes low noise levels and a low global warming potential (GWP) cooling system.
The Quantum3 is powered by Wärtsilä’s machine-learning GEMS digital energy platform (EMS) and uses string inverters to provide visibility and control from the battery to the fleet level.
Quantum3 can smartly manage energy supply during peak cost times, cutting operating expenses and meeting ancillary service demands. It streamlines controls from the BMS to EMS, ensuring high data accuracy and better access to improve performance and reduce downtime.
Wärtsilä Energy will add 240 MW/1,030 MWh in the second stage of Origin Energy’s Eraring Power Station battery facility, increasing total capacity to 700 MW/2,103 MWh. The company was also chosen for stage one of the project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.