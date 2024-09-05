Wärtsila releases new utility-scale battery

From ESS News



Fire safety is a key feature of Wärtsilä Energy‘s new Quantum3 BESS, alongside cybersecurity, energy density and sustainability design upgrades.

The Finland-based company’s AC block BESS builds on the Quantum2 model, which underwent nearly 10,000 hours of fire-safety testing, including research on firefighting water and plume gas.

Wärtsilä said the Quantum3 meets the evolving needs of grid-scale energy storage customers and markets, including Australia.

Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Optimization Vice President Andrew Tang claimed the features will help to further strengthen confidence among customers, local communities, and first responders that “Wärtsilä’s systems will stand the test of time.”

Quantum3 is a complete AC block solution, with fully integrated batteries and string-based power conversion systems (PCS). String inverters enable decentralized control to enhance the availability, efficiency, and reliability of the system across its lifespan.

The BESS also features Wärtsilä’s proprietary battery management system (BMS), which was designed and engineered in the United States.

Wärtsilä’s BMS offers efficient cell balancing, an adaptable system management, and enhanced cybersecurity, informed by Wärtsilä’s understanding of battery performance and on-site system operations.

The Quantum3 BESS, housed in a 20-foot ISO container with single-side access, is ready for global shipping and allows for on-site deployment and back-to-back configuration. Its sustainable design, includes low noise levels and a low global warming potential (GWP) cooling system.

The Quantum3 is powered by Wärtsilä’s machine-learning GEMS digital energy platform (EMS) and uses string inverters to provide visibility and control from the battery to the fleet level.

Quantum3 can smartly manage energy supply during peak cost times, cutting operating expenses and meeting ancillary service demands. It streamlines controls from the BMS to EMS, ensuring high data accuracy and better access to improve performance and reduce downtime.

Wärtsilä Energy will add 240 MW/1,030 MWh in the second stage of Origin Energy’s Eraring Power Station battery facility, increasing total capacity to 700 MW/2,103 MWh. The company was also chosen for stage one of the project.