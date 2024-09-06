Brazilian manufacturer unveils 1 kg BIPV module

From pv magazine Brazil

Eternit, a Brazil-based construction materials supplier, introduced a new solar module for BIPV applications at the recent Intersolar South America exhibition and conference in São Paulo.

The panel weighs just 1 kg, or 3 kg per square meter, and can be installed on a range of surfaces, including all kinds of roofs, facades, and modular structures, according to the company.

It measures 960 mm x 360 mm x 3 mm, with monocrystalline PERC solar cells and 50 W of power. It has an open-circuit voltage of 12.03 V, a short-circuit current of 4.19 A, and a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per degree Celsius.

Brazil’s National Institute of Metrology, Standardization, and Industrial Quality (Inmetro) has already certified the module.

“With the Eternit Solar Leaf, we hope to increase our share in the solar energy sector, exploring new sales channels and expanding the brand’s presence throughout the country, in addition to reinforcing our commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy,” said Eternit Commercial Director Rodrigo Inácio.

The manufacturer claims that the module's light weight offers significant logistical advantages for the supply chain.



“The module is easy to transport and can be carried by a single person without the need for machinery. We do not rule out exporting the product in the future,” said Inácio. “The frameless aluminum construction makes installation easier, with no need for an additional metal fixing structure, reducing costs, time and labor.”



Eternit offers a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty for the Solar Leaf.