Technical guidebook for building-integrated photovoltaics

BIPV technology transforms buildings from passive energy consumers into active energy generators. Unlike traditional photovoltaic (PV) systems that are retrofitted onto existing structures, BIPV solutions are seamlessly integrated into building envelopes, serving a dual purpose: energy generation and structural functionality. This reduces the need for additional materials, lowering the environmental impact of buildings while enhancing their aesthetics.

The Building-Integrated Photovoltaics: A Technical Guidebook underscores how BIPV can contribute to the decarbonization of cities, reducing both operational energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. With solar energy now constituting a substantial share of the global energy mix, BIPV solutions could become a cornerstone of modern architecture, ensuring that urban centers align with sustainability goals.

Key features of the Guidebook

The guidebook offers a structured and technical approach to BIPV, covering critical areas such as performance requirements, design considerations, product availability and real-world applications. It is divided into six main chapters:

BIPV Performance Requirements: a discussion on key metrics such as electricity generation, thermal performance, daylighting, acoustic insulation, and durability. The book also delves into safety standards and the aesthetic impact of BIPV systems. BIPV Products: an exploration of different BIPV module components, including glass-glass modules, transparent PV, and flexible thin-film solutions. It also covers integration methods for roofs, façades, and shading devices. A Decision-Making Process for BIPV Design: a step-by-step methodology for assessing site conditions, conducting solar access studies, estimating energy yield, and evaluating sustainability aspects. Design of BIPV Envelope and Case Studies: detailed case studies showcasing successful BIPV projects worldwide, demonstrating technical feasibility and architectural integration. Operation and Maintenance of BIPV Systems – Addresses long-term system performance, safety considerations, and maintenance strategies to maximize energy output.

The book also includes 50 annotated reference drawings illustrating the implementation of BIPV in different architectural elements, along with 24 international case studies that highlight best practices in design and construction.

Challenges hindering BIPV adoption

Despite its potential, BIPV adoption remains limited due to several challenges that the book tried to solve providing valuable resources and references:

Lack of awareness and expertise among architects and builders : many professionals in the construction and design industries are unfamiliar with BIPV technologies, so they are reluctant to incorporate them into projects. More extensive education and training programs are needed to bridge this knowledge gap.

: many professionals in the construction and design industries are unfamiliar with BIPV technologies, so they are reluctant to incorporate them into projects. More extensive education and training programs are needed to bridge this knowledge gap. Higher initial costs compared to some conventional building materials : while BIPV can provide long-term financial and environmental benefits, the higher upfront investment remains often a deterrent for many developers and property owners. Improved financing mechanisms, such as subsidies or green loans, could help address this issue.

: while BIPV can provide long-term financial and environmental benefits, the higher upfront investment remains often a deterrent for many developers and property owners. Improved financing mechanisms, such as subsidies or green loans, could help address this issue. Regulatory and standardization gaps : BIPV requires compliance with both construction and electrical codes. Integrating photovoltaic elements into building materials means that safety, durability, and energy production must all be considered simultaneously, requiring a more complex approval process.

: BIPV requires compliance with both construction and electrical codes. Integrating photovoltaic elements into building materials means that safety, durability, and energy production must all be considered simultaneously, requiring a more complex approval process. Integration complexity : unlike standard PV systems that can be mounted on rooftops, BIPV must be carefully designed to fit into the building envelope, and particular care must be taken in retrofitting projects. This can complicate the planning and installation processes, requiring specialized expertise.

: unlike standard PV systems that can be mounted on rooftops, BIPV must be carefully designed to fit into the building envelope, and particular care must be taken in retrofitting projects. This can complicate the planning and installation processes, requiring specialized expertise. Market fragmentation and lack of unified supply chains: since BIPV components are produced by both solar manufacturers and building material companies, it can prove difficult to achieve seamless integration between different systems. Industry-wide collaboration and standardization efforts could help mitigate these challenges.

Future outlook: solutions for scaling BIPV

The book proposes several solutions to accelerate BIPV deployment:

Policy supports and incentives: governments should introduce subsidies, tax incentives, and mandates for BIPV adoption in new buildings. Some regions have already implemented solar mandates for new constructions, and similar requirements could be extended to BIPV solutions. Innovation in materials and design: advances in colored, flexible, and lightweight PV materials can expand BIPV applications. The continuous development of more aesthetically versatile modules will allow architects to integrate BIPV without compromising design integrity. Improved business models: adoption of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and leasing models can lower upfront costs for building owners. Cross-sector collaboration: encouraging partnerships between the solar industry, construction sector, and policymakers can streamline regulatory approvals and accelerate market growth. Establishing universal standards and certifications for BIPV systems will also provide more confidence to stakeholders. Sustainability focus: future BIPV systems should consider life cycle assessments and recyclability for PV materials. Sustainable end-of-life strategies will ensure that BIPV remains an environmentally responsible choice.

Conclusion

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics: A Technical Guidebook is an essential resource for industry professionals looking to harness the power of solar energy through architectural design. As cities strive for net-zero emissions, BIPV will play a vital role in ensuring buildings are not just energy-efficient but also energy-producing, and the book provides a roadmap for scaling BIPV adoption.

This article is part of a monthly column by the IEA PVPS programme. It was contributed by IEA PVPS Task 15 – Enabling Framework for the Development of BIPV.

For more information on IEA PVPS Task 15 and BIPV please click here.

The third phase of Task 15, to extend the activities for four years, started in 2024. Participating in Task 15 can be one way of influencing BIPV standardization without the formal membership of a standardization committee. In case you are a potential participant of Phase 3 of Task 15, please contact the Phase 2 Task Co-Managers Francesco Frontini (for contributions relating to the topics of “Challenges and opportunities of BIPV in a de-carbonized and circular economy”, “BIPV in the digital environment”, “BIPV products, projects and demos: innovation and long-term behavior” and “BIPV training, dissemination and stakeholders’ collaboration”) and Helen Rose Wilson (for contributions relating to the topic of “BIPV characterization & performance: pre-normative international research”)

