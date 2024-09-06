Meralco unit increases stake in Philippines’ largest PV developer

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has increased its stake in solar company SP New Energy Corporation (SPNEC), the largest solar energy developer in the Philippines.
According to a listing on the Philippines stock exchange, MGen – a wholly owned subsidiary of Meralco – acquired an additional 5.8 billion shares in SPNEC, equivalent to 11.6% of the company, from Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc for a total of PHP 7.5 billion.
The deal brings the total investment of MGen and its affiliates to PHP 27.9 billion for 25.3 billion shares, equivalent to 50.5% of SPNEC. Solar Philippines will continue to hold 14.7 billion shares, equivalent to 29.4% of the company.
In the listing, SPNEC said that it does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its business and operations.
At the start of this year, SPNEC and Solar Philippines broke ground on a 4 GW solar park that has been touted as the world’s largest solar array.
