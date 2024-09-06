Singapore signs deals to import 400 MW of renewables from Indonesia

From pv magazine Australia

Singapore-based Vena Energy, in partnership with Shell Eastern Trading, China’s Trina Solar with Gurin Energy’s Vanda RE, are working on clean energy projects in Indonesia’s Riau Islands to supply Singapore’s energy needs.

Vena Energy and Shell have secured conditional approval from the Singapore Energy Market Authority to import 400 MW of renewable energy from the Riau Islands.

Vena Energy’s Indonesia projects include a planned 2 GW solar and 8 GWh battery energy storage system on the Riau Islands, expected to deliver 2.6 TWh of green energy to Singapore annually.

Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s renewable energy goals.

“This project serves as a model of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, generating valuable investment opportunities and propelling both countries towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Apte.

