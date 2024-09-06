Singapore signs deals to import 400 MW of renewables from Indonesia

Singapore has advanced its goal to import 4 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035 by signing two new agreements with parties in neighboring countries, including Australia’s SunCable project.

Image: Danila Kropotkin, Unsplash

Share

From pv magazine Australia

Singapore-based Vena Energy, in partnership with Shell Eastern Trading, China’s Trina Solar with Gurin Energy’s Vanda RE, are working on clean energy projects in Indonesia’s Riau Islands to supply Singapore’s energy needs.

Vena Energy and Shell have secured conditional approval from the Singapore Energy Market Authority to import 400 MW of renewable energy from the Riau Islands.

Vena Energy’s Indonesia projects include a planned 2 GW solar and 8 GWh battery energy storage system on the Riau Islands, expected to deliver 2.6 TWh of green energy to Singapore annually.

Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s renewable energy goals.

“This project serves as a model of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, generating valuable investment opportunities and propelling both countries towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Apte.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Timber framed solar carports for residential, commercial applications
05 September 2024 Sweden-based Innoventum has launched a solar carport line equipped with bifacial modules in a larch wood structure. The solution may include electric...