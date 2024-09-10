GCL breaks ground on 2.4 GW pumped storage plant in China

With a total investment of around CNY12.5 billion ($1.76 billion), the project located in Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, is expected to commence power generation before 2030.

Image: State Grid Corp of China

China’s GCL Group has officially launched the construction of a 2.4 GWh pumped hydro storage plant in Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, billed as the largest single clean energy project invested and constructed by the group and the largest pumped storage project in East China to date.

The EPC contract signing ceremony was held on September 8 and attended by representatives from Zhejiang Jiande GCL Pumped Storage Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of GCL Group and investment entity of the project), Huadong Engineering Corporation, PowerChina SOCOL Corporation, and officials from the Jiande Municipal Government.

Located in the Linchang Town of Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, the GCL Pumped Storage Power Station is at the power consumption center of Zhejiang and close to Shanghai. With a total investment of around CNY12.5 billion ($1.76 billion), the project is expected to commence power generation before 2030.

Once completed, the power station will feature six reversible water turbine generator units with power of 400 MW each. It is expected to generate an average annual electricity output of 2.52 TWh.

