Tata Power begins solar cell production at 4.3 GW plant in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has said that one of its subsidiaries, TP Solar, has commenced commercial solar cell production at its 4.3 GW integrated cell and module plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

TP Solar’s 4.3 GW factory in Tirunelveli is the largest single-location PV cell and module manufacturing plant in India. It is equipped to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) cells and modules.

The solar cell production at the facility, currently at 2 GW of capacity, follows the production of solar modules. The facility is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next four to six weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months.

“The commencement of cell production at our Tirunelveli plant is a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power. “We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and ensuring a bright future for India, powered by renewable energy.”