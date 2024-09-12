Guyana seeks consultants for glint and glare study at airport

Guyana‘s GEA is searching for a consulting firm to conduct a glint and glare study on a proposed solar plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the country’s primary international airport.

The tender details state that applicants must have experience with similar studies and knowledge of airport solar plants.

For more information, consulting firms can purchase bid documents from GEA’s website for GYD 2,000 ($9.54). The deadline for proposals is Oct. 1.

In July, GEA confirmed that India will provide up to $2.5 million for a 3 MW solar farm at Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The facility is expected to cut the airport’s electricity bill, which currently relies on fossil fuels, by up to 80%.

Guyana had 8 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).