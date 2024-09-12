New solar carport opens at 4,300 meters on Mount Everest

Chinese back-contact PV module maker Aiko Solar has switched on a 150 kW solar carport on Mount Everest, connected to a 200 kWh energy storage system. The installation sits at 4,300 meters above sea level in Everest National Park.

“The charging station is designed with a structure that accommodates 20 parking spaces, with 3 main chargers and 4.6 kW supercharging guns,” an Aiko Solar spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the PV system is an off-grid installation. “The carport structure integrates solar panels to maximize space and efficiency.”

The company claims that the system is the world’s highest solar-powered supercharging station and said it is part of the “Sichuan-Tibet Highway Supercharging Green Corridor” project along National Route 318.

“This initiative supports over 1 million tourists each year, tackling range anxiety for electric vehicle owners who venture into this high-altitude region known for its dramatic landscapes but limited charging infrastructure,” it said in a statement.

The PV system features Aiko Solar's 23.9%-efficient, bifacial dual-glass modules, with 645 W of power output. Chinese manufacturer Huawei supplied the inverters.

Aiko Solar said that construction of the supercharging station at 4,300 meters above sea level posed significant logistics challenges.

“The remote location made coordinating transportation difficult, particularly for specialized equipment such as forklifts, which were hard to schedule and transport for unloading materials,” the company spokesperson said. “Additionally, the harsh environmental conditions, including unpredictable weather like hail, storms, and snow, further complicated the process.”

The high altitude meant oxygen shortages and extreme temperature swings, making it difficult to manage personnel and equipment. The company said that each phase of construction required careful planning and adaptability to the tough conditions.

The terrain presents significant challenges. Harsh weather – including hailstorms, blizzards, and strong winds, combined with high solar radiation – makes the environment unpredictable. The altitude, severe cold, and snow loads also pose risks to solar equipment. Aiko Solar said it chose its n-type ABC modules for their resistance to cracking, high efficiency, and strong performance in both high UV exposure and cold temperatures.