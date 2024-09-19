Gautam Solar to set up 2 GW solar cell factory

From pv magazine India
Gautam Solar has announced plans to set up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing plant with an estimated investment of $119.6 million. The manufacturer said it is aligning itself with the Indian government’s guidelines on including solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
The new solar cell facility will enable Gautam Solar to meet domestic content requirements, which are crucial for government-backed subsidy projects requiring locally manufactured components.
Gautam Solar has already acquired a plot of land in Bhiwani, Haryana, for the expansion of its solar panel manufacturing capacity. However, it said that it is still open to considering other locations based on the overall ecosystem.
By vertically integrating its operations, the company said it will further expand its capabilities, building on its already operational solar module factory in Haridwar and an upcoming module manufacturing expansion in Bhiwani.
New Delhi-based Gautam Solar is in the process of expanding its solar module capacity to 3 GW by 2024-25 and to 5 GW by 2025-26.
