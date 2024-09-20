Italian energy supplier to reuse discarded PV modules for social projects

From pv magazine Italy

Italian energy supplier ERG has commissioned its fourth “Social Purpose for Solar Revamping” project in Limestre, Tuscany.

This project aims to give a second life to solar panels discarded during the recent revamping of the company's solar assets in Italy. These panels still deliver a significant percentage of their expected power yield and can be redeployed at a relatively low cost.

“The program intends to reuse approximately 4,000 solar modules resulting from the revamping of four solar parks,” an ERG spokesperson told pv magazine. “The initiative is part of ERG’s ESG Plan and involves the reuse of panels that are still in good condition and fully functional. The modules could be destined for initiatives in Africa and Italy to support communities, hospitals, families and schools in collaboration with industrial and logistics partners.”

The activated projects involve the installation of approximately 500 solar modules, totaling 170 kW, along with a battery storage capacity of 50 kWh. These modules are expected to produce renewable energy for the next 10 to 15 years.

One project, called Dynamo Camp, was implemented with the MSC Foundation and technical partner KME, resulting in an 84 kW solar system installed over two parking areas totaling about 1,800 square meters with 66 parking spaces. The system includes 400 solar panels of 210 W each and connects to the existing electricity grid.

Additionally, the PV area will feature six charging stations for electric vehicles. The energy generated, estimated at a maximum of 100,000 kWh per year, will partially meet the facility's energy needs.

As part of the “Sunrise” initiative, ERG has already installed a 40 kW off-grid solar system in Malawi, through the Community of Sant'Egidio, along with a 40 kWh storage system to power a diagnostic center.

In Madagascar, ERG created an off-grid solar energy island, consisting of a photovoltaic system and an “engineered” container, with an installed capacity of 10 kW. In Italy, ERG donated PV modules to establish a solar roof for the NGO “Music for Peace” in Genoa.

The “Social Purpose for Solar Revamping” partners include MSC, Comoli Ferrari, Uflex, Eletec 2000, BFC Sistemi KME, and non-profit organizations such as Comunità Sant’Egidio, Boki Mamiko ETS, and Fondazione Dynamo Camp.