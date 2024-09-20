Sun-X secures patent for PV sensor that measures soiling, yield loss

Germany-based Sun-X says it has patented a soiling sensor for PV modules that accurately measures dirt levels, determines yield loss, and assesses optimal cleaning times.

Image: Sun-X

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based Sun-X has secured a patent from the European Patent Office for a sensor that detects soiling levels on PV modules.

The Sunsoric sensor uses a light source that shines over the PV module's surface. Dust and dirt particles on the glass reflect light differently compared to a clean pane, and a receiver diode captures this difference for calculation.

According to Sun-X, the sensor’s algorithm can assess yield loss due to soiling with 1% accuracy. The system adjusts for contamination on the light source and receiver, and this reliability has been confirmed by an unspecified Fraunhofer Institute.

This information is processed via a cloud, incorporating system design and weather data to determine the optimal cleaning time. Sun-X also offers the “sunbotics” cleaning robot for this purpose.

“We have been working on Sunsoric for over three years – always with the aim of determining precise contamination data,” said Pascal Liebold, founder and managing director of Sun-X. “This is the most important factor in calculating the ideal cleaning time. The patent is a huge milestone and will help us to continue to grow and build on our technological lead.”

