Sun-X secures patent for PV sensor that measures soiling, yield loss

From pv magazine Germany
Germany-based Sun-X has secured a patent from the European Patent Office for a sensor that detects soiling levels on PV modules.
The Sunsoric sensor uses a light source that shines over the PV module's surface. Dust and dirt particles on the glass reflect light differently compared to a clean pane, and a receiver diode captures this difference for calculation.
According to Sun-X, the sensor’s algorithm can assess yield loss due to soiling with 1% accuracy. The system adjusts for contamination on the light source and receiver, and this reliability has been confirmed by an unspecified Fraunhofer Institute.
This information is processed via a cloud, incorporating system design and weather data to determine the optimal cleaning time. Sun-X also offers the “sunbotics” cleaning robot for this purpose.
“We have been working on Sunsoric for over three years – always with the aim of determining precise contamination data,” said Pascal Liebold, founder and managing director of Sun-X. “This is the most important factor in calculating the ideal cleaning time. The patent is a huge milestone and will help us to continue to grow and build on our technological lead.”
