Platio debuts new walkable solar panels

Platio Solar, a Hungarian green tech company, has announced a new series of walkable photovoltaic panels.

“Solar Deck transforms outdoor areas such as terraces, rooftops, marinas, and event spaces into efficient, energy-generating surfaces,” the company said in a statement. “It is a terrace covering solution that can be integrated with wood-plastic composite (WPC), wood, stone, or ceramic floorings by installing on the same supporting structure.”

The panels have a capacity of either 23.65 W or 59.68 W and can reportedly handle a load of 300 kg. Both panels use M10 monocrystalline cells with a size of 182 mm x 182 mm and a power conversion efficiency of 23.3%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 2.77 V to 6.93 V and their short-circuit current is from 11.95 A to 11.17 A.

The smallest product measures 447 mm x 447 mm x 40 mm and weighs 5.5 kg. The largest model has a size of 447 mm x 1,000 mm x 40 mm and a weight of 11.5 kg. “Depending on the size, the system delivers a nominal power output ranging from 117.1 to 133 W/m²,” the company stated.

Both panels feature an IP68 enclosure, 8-mm extra-clear tempered glass, and a sandblasted surface with coating. The frame is made of custom-designed anodized aluminum alloy.

“The anti-slip surface is highly resistant to load, impact, and scratches and offers reliable UV protection, ensuring long-term durability,” it highlighted. “The return on investment (ROI) for the Platio Solar Deck system can be as low as five years, depending on location and usage.”