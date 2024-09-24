US solar industry standards for supply chain transparency

From pv magazine USA

SEIA has released a draft industry standard to improve supply chain transparency and help solar component importers comply with US laws.

Standard 101 aims to ensure importers meet CBP requirements. SEIA developed it using real-world examples of solar product shipments detained and released by customs officials, with input from manufacturers, developers, and third-party auditors.

“As we build out domestic manufacturing up and down the supply chain, this standard will help to ensure all solar and storage products installed in the United States meet the highest ethical standards,” said SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

Between import tariffs, antidumping and countervailing duty laws, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), and other requirements, there is a complex web of US trade rules that importers must navigate to reach the US market. The SEIA standard serves as a guide through this complex environment.

Standard 101 applies to both companies and products, helping developers and manufacturers with supply chain mapping and tracking. Manufacturers can certify individual products and their business. Once published, SEIA will partner with third-party auditors to certify proper product tracking. Manufacturers can also have their supply chain management systems certified by SEIA.

“This standard is part of SEIA’s broader efforts to build a strong foundation for the industry and thoughtfully address near- and long-term challenges, setting the industry up for decades of success,” said Ross Hopper.

SEIA has been convening stakeholders to develop 11 standards to manage the industry’s growth and maturation. In July, SEIA released Standards 401 and 201 to govern solar sales and installation practices.

The organization said it expects to release draft standards on operations and maintenance and environmental, health, and safety training for installers and technicians later this year, as well as an equipment recycling standards in 2025.

Standard 101 is now open for public comment and is expected to be published and in use by the first quarter of 2025.