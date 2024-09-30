Key takeaways from European Heat Pump Association forum

EHPA Director General Paul Kenny opened the association's recent two-day heat pump forum in Brussels by acknowledging that Europe’s heat pump sector is “not in a good place” and faces multiple challenges.
On the forum’s first day, EHPA released figures showing a 47% drop in heat pump sales across 13 European countries in the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year. On the second day, EHPA President Patrick Crombez reflected on last year’s forum, noting that despite EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson’s commitment to the sector, the market slowdown had already begun by then.
At this year’s event, over 300 industry leaders and policymakers were assured by panelists that Europe has the technology to get back on track. EHPA has set a goal of 60 million heat pump installations by 2030, which could cut Europe’s reliance on Russian gas in half. Kenny noted that the 24 million heat pumps already installed save 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas, equal to 1.6% of the EU’s total annual consumption. Crombez remained confident, saying that “if the game is fair, I’m pretty sure the technology will prevail.”
Speakers pointed to several reasons for the market slowdown. Member of Parliament Thomas Pellerin-Carlin cited inconsistent policies and national decisions. Other speakers agreed, noting that this causes confusion for consumers. European Parliament Vice President Martin Hojsík also expressed concern over misinformation, increasing support for gas in central Europe, and the influence of oil and gas companies.
