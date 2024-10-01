Solar Asia unveils 730 W heterojunction panel with 23.5% efficiency

Pakistani-based solar module provider Asia Solar has unveiled new dual-glass heterojunction solar modules for large-scale PV plants.
“The modules utilize G12 solar cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Tongwei,” the company's CEO, Imran Shafiq, told pv magazine. “The cells have a thickness of 120 μm and a power conversion efficiency of 25.5%.”
Shafiq also explained that the modules are produced at an unspecified manufacturing facility in China. “Our solar panel is designed and engineered in Germany by Sonnex Energy,” the spokesperson went on to say.
The SA-730HJT-N is available in five versions, with power ratings ranging from 710 W to 730 W, and efficiencies of 22.86% to 23.50%. They are made with 132 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.
The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 50.44 V and 51.04 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 17.55 A to 17.79 A. All five versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 35 mm and a weight of 38.7 kg.
These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C. They feature a 2.0 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, and an anodized aluminum frame.
The company offers a 40-year linear power output guarantee and a 40-year product guarantee. The 40-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 83.0% of the nominal output power.
“With this new product, we are currently targeting the Pakistani market,” the spokesperson said.
