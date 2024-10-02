Turkey exempts four large manufacturers from anti-dumping duties applied to 5 countries

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced this week that Turkey’s Directorate General of Imports (DGI) has concluded an anti-dumping investigation on solar panel imports from Croatia, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The investigation was launched in March to determine whether the products assembled in these countries were circumventing the $20/m2 anti-subsidy duties that Turkey imposed on Chinese solar modules in 2023.

The DGI decided to impose a $25/m2 tariff on the products imported from the above-mentioned countries. The tariff came into effect on September 27. However, it decided to exempt from the payment of the duty a unit of Jinkosolar in Malaysia, a unit of JA Solar and Vietnamese module maker Vina Solar in Vietnam, as well as a unit of Trina Solar in Thailand.

All other manufacturers present in the five countries and exporting modules to Turkey are applied the $25/m2 tariff. Their names, however, were not revealed by the Vietnamese authorities.

Turkey introduced its first restrictions for solar module imports in April 2020. Its PV cell and module industry has more than 60 manufacturers.