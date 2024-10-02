Turkey exempts four large manufacturers from anti-dumping duties applied to 5 countries

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced this week that Turkey’s Directorate General of Imports (DGI) has concluded an anti-dumping investigation on solar panel imports from Croatia, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The investigation was launched in March to determine whether the products assembled in these countries were circumventing the $20/m2 anti-subsidy duties that Turkey imposed on Chinese solar modules in 2023.
The DGI decided to impose a $25/m2 tariff on the products imported from the above-mentioned countries. The tariff came into effect on September 27. However, it decided to exempt from the payment of the duty a unit of Jinkosolar in Malaysia, a unit of JA Solar and Vietnamese module maker Vina Solar in Vietnam, as well as a unit of Trina Solar in Thailand.
All other manufacturers present in the five countries and exporting modules to Turkey are applied the $25/m2 tariff. Their names, however, were not revealed by the Vietnamese authorities.
Turkey introduced its first restrictions for solar module imports in April 2020. Its PV cell and module industry has more than 60 manufacturers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.