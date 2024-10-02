Energy Taiwan 2024 trade show kickoff delayed due to storm

The opening day of Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2024 has been delayed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, as Taiwan has shut down schools, shops and offices in preparation for Typhoon Krathon. The storm has been downgraded from its initial classification as a “super typhoon,” but the authorities still view it as a significant threat.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Global Energy and Sustainability Alliance (GESA) – an international industry association for the global electronics manufacturing supply chain – are organizing the annual conference and trade show.

Simon Wang, president and CEO of TAITRA, said this year's exhibition has already reached new milestones despite the delay, with 480 companies set to participate across 1,625 booths, which makes it the biggest edition of the annual event to date, he claimed.

“As industries advance simultaneously toward digital and green transformation, Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan have become pivotal platforms for uniting the strengths of the green energy and net-zero sectors, driving this crucial transition,” added Wang. “These achievements mark a significant step forward in revitalizing market opportunities and advancing sustainable innovation.”

The Taiwanese authorities have grounded flights and evacuated thousands of people, in anticipation of potential storm surges, landslides, and torrential rain. Although Typhoon Krathon has weakened in recent days, its slow pace is expected to prolong strong winds and rain into the weekend of Oct. 5.

The Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023 exhibition attracted 350 exhibitors and more than 24,000 attendees last year. The event focused heavily on energy storage and grid integration.