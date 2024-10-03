Italy’s regional governments approve 5.1 GW of utility-scale PV projects in January-September period

Italy’s regional governments approved 5.1 GW of solar in the first nine months of this year, with Sicily leading by approving around one-third of the total new capacity.

From pv magazine Italy

The regional governments of Italy approved 5.1 GW of utility-scale solar projects in the first nine months of this year, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy.

The Italian authorities released 126 single authorizations (AU) and 604 simplified authorization procedures (PAS).

Sicily authorized the most solar capacity at 1.31 GW followed by Puglia with 923.1 MW and Lazio with 412.2 MW. In terms of power, however, the numbers are quite balanced with 2.73 GW of PV projects having obtained the green light through AU and 2.35 MW through PAS.

The Region that granted the highest amount of AU is Sicily (36) while Puglia stands out for the number of PAS (148) surpassing by far Emilia-Romagna (65) and Abruzzo (54).

The regions that so far this year haven't authorized any PV plant are Trentino-Alto Adige and Valle d'Aosta.

