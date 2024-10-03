Vattenfall enters large-scale battery storage business

The energy company announced plans to invest extensively in large-scale battery business in response to the growing demand for flexibility, adding 500 MW of battery storage annually.

Image: Vattenfall

As renewable energy sources like solar and wind continue to dominate the landscape, the need for flexibility in the power grid has never been greater. Enter Vattenfall, ready to make its mark on the energy storage scene.

“We anticipate a significant increase in battery storage capacity, particularly for short-term daily flexibility requirements. System flexibility is crucial for stabilizing grids and mitigating price spikes in the market,” stated Daniel Drexlin-Runde, via translation, who has played a key role in developing Vattenfall’s flexible storage and systems marketing.

While there are challenges for market participants, the current landscape also presents numerous opportunities.

