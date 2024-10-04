‘Be a role model, and the change will come’

The solar industry is an innovative and fast-growing field, offering the opportunity to be a pioneering leader in driving gender equality and diversity. Structured mentoring programs, opportunities for professional growth, and encouraging female leadership at all levels will help women pave the way for more women to join and stay in the industry. I've been highly inspired by other women working in typically male-dominated companies, which has given me the strength to believe in my own success.

At Turn Energy, we are proud to have 50% of the C-suite positions filled by women, and on average, in the whole company, we are 40% female. Still, we have encountered challenges finding women for specific roles, particularly in more technical positions. Women are making their mark, especially in leadership, ESG, marketing, legal and finance, but are still underrepresented in technical, construction and maintenance roles. Historically, many of the applicants for these roles have been male, highlighting a gap in finding women in technical fields.

To address this situation, we've taken proactive steps. We've partnered with an external recruiting firm, actively worked on enhancing our employee branding, and worked extensively on our company culture to make it attractive for everyone, as we have many functions beyond engineering and construction.

We have implemented mandatory physical training, daily wellness hours, great parental leave benefits, health check-ups, and a hybrid work model. This is crucial for balancing family life, something we know women often struggle with the most. We are the trailblazers in our industry, leading the way in shaping the modern workplace in the solar industry. These efforts have allowed us to successfully find and recruit more talented women for our teams, reinforcing our commitment to diversity and inclusion across all business areas.

For real change to happen in the industry, many things are needed, and a good start is brave industry leaders giving opportunities outside the typical job descriptions or qualifications, ensuring pay equity, fostering inclusive cultures, and encouraging women not to hesitate to enter or advance in industries where they don't see role models. Be a role model, and the change will come.

Fortunately, my colleagues and managers at Turn Energy have been incredibly supportive and have given me the space and opportunities to grow and find my path within the company. I've found that my contributions are respected, and my leadership is valued.

My ability to lead and operate in uncertain environments as a leader in the retail industry during the pandemic was invaluable when starting my career in this industry. The transition to renewable energy was a natural fit, combining my leadership and strategy skills with my passion for sustainability and my interest in solar energy and environmental preservation.

I encourage younger colleagues to embrace the sector's opportunities with confidence. If you have a passion for the environment and want to work for a meaningful cause, then renewables is the path to choose. With the proper curiosity and a fast learning mindset, everyone can succeed, with or without industry-specific experience. Believe in your abilities, find a great manager, and be resilient! The industry needs diverse voices to push boundaries and drive meaningful change. Remember that your unique perspective is a strength. Be bold, and just get going!

Elina Kivelä is the Chief of Staff at Turn Energy AB. With extensive experience in leadership, business development and administration from the retail and tourism industry, she now works closely with the CEO and the Management team to develop, refine and execute strategic initiatives. Her career started as an Executive Assistant to the CEO, and she quickly transitioned to a more senior position, acting as a strategic advisor and confidant to the CEO, serving as a liaison between the management, the team members and external stakeholders as well as building a strong company culture filled with passion, togetherness, winning attitude and grit. Elina is passionate about fostering positive and meaningful relationships, leading with empathy and authenticity and paving the way for a more diverse, equal and inclusive solar energy industry.

Interested in joining Elina Kivelä and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.