‘Flexible work arrangements, paid maternity leave, and childcare support can make a world of difference’

When I started my career in renewable energy over a decade ago, I quickly noticed something striking. The industry was almost entirely black and white—literally. At my first conferences in Europe, the rooms were filled with men in black suits and white shirts. And these men were almost all white, middle-aged professionals. I often felt like an oddball, struggling to relate and make small talk in an environment where I stood out so visibly.

Over the years, the scene has changed, albeit gradually. Today, I see more colors—green, blue, red, among others—as more women enter these spaces. While the disparities remain obvious and women are still a minority, I take comfort in seeing more of us join the industry, bringing our skills and perspectives to the table.

Like many women in this field, I have encountered my fair share of gender-based assumptions and biases. One incident, in particular, stands out. As a transaction project manager, I was leading a critical meeting with my team, our supervisor, and the client. I was the only woman in the room. Just before we began, my supervisor asked me to prepare coffee for the client. I wasn’t thrilled about it, but I did it. What truly upset me, though, was that by the time I returned, they had started the meeting without me. As the project manager, I was supposed to lead that discussion. Instead, I walked in to find key decisions already being made in my absence. It was very disrespectful and I highly doubt this would have happened if I were a man.

This experience reinforced my commitment to ensuring that everyone has a voice, regardless of gender, seniority, or background. As a manager, I strive to create an environment where diverse perspectives are heard and valued. It requires intentional leadership and ongoing effort to step away from preconceived ideas and encourage cooperation rather than competition at all times. I feel that sometimes competition takes too much space in our businesses and that teams and companies could benefit from more diversity, celebration, and collaboration.

When I was younger, I rarely paid attention to company policies beyond salary and job descriptions. However, as my career progressed, I realized how crucial certain policies are, especially for women who want to build long-term careers while balancing family life. Flexible work arrangements, paid maternity leave, and childcare support can make a world of difference. Companies that implement these policies not only attract more diverse talent but also retain it. Without these structures in place, too many talented women end up sidelined or forced to choose between their careers and their families.

Male allies play a crucial role in breaking down barriers, too. I have been fortunate to have supportive male managers throughout my career. They pushed me to aim higher, not because I was a woman, but because they believed in my abilities. This kind of intentional encouragement is invaluable. By mentoring, advocating, and recognizing women for their skills and contributions, they help create a more inclusive and equitable industry.

Despite the challenges, I believe the solar and renewable energy industry in general is in a good position to be a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion. I would like to believe that many companies in the industry are “purpose-driven” with true values in terms of sustainability and environmental justice. And behind these companies, many individuals recognise that a “just” energy transition goes hand in hand with social responsibility and workforce EDI. Another argument is that renewable energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, creating opportunities for all of us, diverse talent to enter and shape the industry.

To young women joining the renewable energy sector, my advice is this: recognize your strengths and don’t be afraid to use them. Many of us have high emotional intelligence and strong soft skills that are invaluable in leadership roles. Also, let’s stop believing that hard work alone will get us the recognition we deserve. Doing a great job is important, but it’s equally essential to make sure we are seen and heard. Learn to navigate the existing system before trying to change it. Play by the rules strategically, and then work to reshape them for the better.

The renewable energy industry still has a long way to go in achieving gender equity, but the progress is undeniable. By fostering inclusive leadership, advocating for workplace policies that support diverse talent, and empowering women to step into leadership roles, we can build a more inclusive future. The sector is evolving, and as more women step in—bringing with them not just expertise but a richer palette of perspectives—we are proving that the future of renewable energy is not just green. It’s red, blue, and every color in between.

