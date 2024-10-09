Lebanese sources confirm just one damaged PV array after reports of blasts

Lebanon's NNA has claimed that several PV systems used by the Hezbollah militant group exploded on Sept. 18, a day after Israeli attacks on handheld pagers triggered simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands.

The agency did not say whether explosives hidden in the panels triggered the blasts or if an external attack caused the damages. No evidence has confirmed any explosions involving any additional PV systems in the days since these reports emerged.

A local person who works in the Lebanese renewable energy sector, who wished to remain anonymous, has said that only one PV system was likely damaged by an explosion on Sept. 18.

“The explosion had nothing to do with the solar array,” the source told pv magazine. “It had probably an explosive device next to it.”

The source also said that two other PV systems may have been damaged during the wave of explosions, but no evidence has surfaced to confirm such claims. Other sources contacted by pv magazine also said that two or three explosions have affected PV systems, but they have not been able to verify any of these claims.

In the second wave of explosions, numerous Hezbollah members and civilians suffered injuries from exploding walkie-talkies. The first wave of blasts, involving pagers, occurred a day earlier.