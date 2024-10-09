Cando Solar unveils frameless 450 W heterojunction PV panels with 22.6% efficiency

Chinese module manufacturer Cando Solar Photoelectric Technology has launched new n-type heterojunction solar modules for applications in commercial and industrial PV systems.
“The modules could also be used in balcony PV systems or building-integrated PV applications, thanks to their lower weight compared to conventional panels,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
The Firm-Light Plus Series Series is available in six versions, with power ratings ranging from 425 W to 450 W, and efficiencies of 21.3% to 22.6%. They are made with 96 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.
The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 34.0 V and 35.0 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 15.731 A to 15.98 A. All versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 1,761 mm × 1,133 mm × 4.75 mm and a weight of 12.3 kg.
These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius. They feature a 1.6 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, and a 0.5 mm backsheet.
The company offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.7% of the nominal output power.
Cando-solar is based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. It has an annual module manufacturing capacity of 1 GW.
