New Zealand steps up approvals process for large-scale PV projects

From pv magazine Australia

Development of New Zealand’s large-scale renewables market is set to accelerate with the government selecting 22 projects with a combined capacity of 3 GW for inclusion in its Fast-track Approvals Bill that aims to streamline the approval processes of vital projects.

New Zealand Energy Minister Simeon Brown said the bill, which is currently before the Environment Select Committee with a report to parliament due later this month, is designed to speed up consents for large-scale projects by allowing applicants to bypass the usual consenting regime.

“New Zealand has abundant renewable energy resources but the planning system puts barrier after barrier in the way of taking advantage of them,” Brown said. “Including these projects in the fast-track approvals process means we can get renewable energy projects underway at a much faster pace to deliver the abundant and affordable electricity we need to power our low-emissions future … Collectively the projects will contribute an additional 3 GW of generation capacity, if all consented.”

The bill includes the 420 MW Point Solar Farm, which Far North Solar is developing in the Canterbury region, Energy Farms’ 76 MW Wellsford Solar Farm project near Auckland, and the 88 MW Balmoral Station Solar Farm planned for South Canterbury.

Auckland-headquartered Lodestone Energy’s 220 MW Haldon Station solar project has also been listed for inclusion alongside the Black Point Solar Farm in Canterbury, the Rotokawa Solar Farm in Waikato and the Foxton Solar Farm being developed in the Manawatū-Whanganui region by the SolarGen joint venture.

UK renewables developer Harmony Energy has had three of its projects – the Hinuera, 26 MW Bunnythorpe, and Huirangi solar farms – listed for inclusion. The other installations include five hydro schemes, seven wind farms and two energy infrastructure projects.

Brown said the electricity projects will help electrify the New Zealand economy, boost energy security and help address the country’s climate change goals, which include achieving net zero by 2050.

“The government has a goal of doubling New Zealand’s renewable electricity generation,” he said. “The 22 renewable electricity projects listed for fast-track will help us achieve that ambition. If all of these projects were to proceed, then New Zealand’s electricity generation capacity would increase by almost 30%. This would significantly boost our energy security.”

The renewable energy projects are among 149 projects, including infrastructure, mining, and housing projects that have been listed for inclusion in “Schedule 2” of the Fast Track Approvals Bill, which is currently before the Environment Select Committee.

The committee is due to report back to Parliament by Oct. 18, with the bill expected to go before parliament for its second reading in November. If the bill is passed, the listed projects will be able to apply to the EPA to have an expert panel assess the project. The panel could have the ability to approve the projects.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the panels will include members with technical expertise relevant to a project, expertise in environmental matters, and where relevant, conservation. They will function much the same way as the Covid-19 Fast Track legislation established by the previous government.

“The Fast Track Approvals Bill is a key part of the government’s plan to rebuild our economy and cut through the red and green tape that has made it more and more difficult to build the projects New Zealand needs,” Jones said.