Alight, Autoliv sign Finland’s largest PPA to date

Swedish solar developer Alight has signed a 100 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Autoliv for Finland’s largest PPA to date. The solar park, set for construction in Eurajoki, will be operational by 2026.

3D rendering of Eurajoki solar park

Image: Alight

Swedish solar developer Alight has signed a PPA with Stockholm-headquartered automotive safety supplier Autoliv for a 100 MW solar park to be built in Eurajoki, western Finland.

Under the terms of the cross-border PPA, which is Finland’s largest to date, Alight will finance, construct, own and operate the solar facility while Autoliv will contract the majority of electricity produced, helping the company work towards its goal of carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

Alight recently secured €46 million ($50.8 million) of senior debt from Swedish bank SEB and Dutch bank ABN AMRO to finance the solar park. The plant, expected to be operational next calendar year, is projected to produce 100 GWh per year, equivalent to the electricity needs of approximately 20,000 households.

“Construction will begin this spring and upon completion, the facility will be among Finland’s largest solar parks, helping to secure energy independence for the nation,” said Alight CEO Warren Campbell.

Alight is expanding its solar presence in Finland, following plans for a 90 MW project in Harjavalta, two 90 MW projects in western Finland, and a joint development agreement with 3Flash for a 120 MW plant. The company aims for 5 GW of installed capacity by 2030 as Finland’s solar deployment accelerates, with around 200 MW added last year and more utility-scale projects under construction.

