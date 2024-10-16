Japan’s Toyo plans 2 GW solar cell factory in Ethiopia

Japan-based tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturer Toyo has announced plans to build a 2 GW cell manufacturing facility in Hawassa, Ethiopia.

The company said it will initially invest $60 million in the new 31,500 m2 factory.

“Toyo expects to begin fitting out the new plant in November 2024, with the new factory anticipated to start production at the end of the first quarter of 2025,” the company said in a statement. “Ethiopia is exempt from tariffs for bifacial solar cells under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 of the US.”

The Tokyo-based manufacturer produces two types of cells at its 3 GW plant in Vietnam. These cells are said to perform well in low-light conditions, achieving over 97% relative conversion efficiency under 200 W/m2. They offer a front conversion efficiency of 25.3% and a bifacial efficiency around 85% relative to the front.

In September, the company revealed plans to open a 2 GW solar panel factory in the United States and filed to raise $100 million for a future TOPCOn solar cell facility.