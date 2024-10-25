Having worked in the energy industry for over a decade, I can confidently say that women in the renewable sector are often more knowledgeable than their male counterparts. While this might seem like a broad statement, it reflects a deeper reality that’s worth acknowledging. It’s not because women are inherently superior, but because in an industry where men hold 75 to 83% of leadership roles, to rise to leadership women can’t just be “good enough”—they must consistently excel, outperform, and prove their expertise at every stage.

This pressure to be outstanding stems from the higher level of scrutiny women face in leadership. They are not only challenged by their peers and superiors, but also by themselves, urging to prove that they didn’t achieve success by mistake or by chance, but through undeniable competence and hard work. This constant self-assessment creates an extra burden of stress that men often don’t experience to the same degree.

One issue that stands out to me is the tendency of women to attribute their success to external factors rather than recognizing their own accomplishments. This is critical because, if we, as women, don’t believe we deserve our success or fail to understand how we achieved it, how can we expect to be promoted or advance further?

Women are often hesitant to negotiate for themselves in the workplace. We don’t push for higher salaries, promotions, or highlight our merits the way men do. Career progression often relies on taking risks and advocating for oneself—traits that society tends to discourage in women. This reluctance to self-advocate may explain why, while many women enter the renewable energy industry at the entry level, men overwhelmingly dominate leadership positions.

Then, there's the “likeability” issue—a well-documented phenomenon where success and likeability are positively correlated for men but negatively correlated for women. When women achieve success, they are often viewed as less likeable, and this bias comes from both men and women. It's a double bind that makes it harder for women to be both successful and well-regarded.

We need to confront these stereotypes and acknowledge how deeply ingrained biases influence our perception of leadership and success. It's time to cheer for women who want to take on leadership roles, seek out challenges, and lean into their careers with confidence. The renewable energy industry—and the solar sector, in particular—needs diverse voices and perspectives to drive innovation and address the pressing global challenges we face. Encouraging women to fully participate and thrive in this space is not just a matter of equity; it's essential for progress.

To the young women entering the renewable energy industry today, my advice is simple: speak up. Don't let the desire to be liked hold you back. Sit at the table, keep your hand raised, and ask the tough questions. Apply for promotions and opportunities. Don’t assume that good performance will naturally lead to recognition and rewards. In an ideal world, hard work should be enough, but when it isn’t, advocating for yourself is crucial.

Women in renewable energies —and all industries—need to shift their mindset from self-doubt to self-advocacy. It's time to believe in our worth, recognize our achievements, and pursue the roles we deserve. The future of renewable energy is bright, and women will be at the forefront of shaping it—if we empower ourselves and each other to succeed.

Maria is an experienced leader in the energy industry with over a decade of expertise, specializing in the European energy markets. A double graduate of Bocconi University, her career includes key roles at Magnus Commodities, Nexus Energía, and Renantis SpA, where she advanced renewable energy initiatives and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Currently, as Head of Southern Europe Origination at Nadara, Maria leads the strategy to expand the company’s renewable energy portfolio while driving sustainable energy solutions.

