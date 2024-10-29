Colombia creates energy community benefiting 2,000 low-income families

As part of its Sustainable Energy Homes Project initiative, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced plans to install PV systems next year in two neighborhoods in the city of Cali that will allow a reduction of up to 100% of electricity bills for local residents. The government is also implementing sustainable electric mobility solutions for five educational institutions in the city.

Cali, Colombia

The city of Cali, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca

Image: Ayuntamiento de Cali

From pv magazine LatAm

The Colombian Minister of Mines and Energy has announced the creation of an energy community through the installation of photovoltaic systems that will allow the reduction of electricity bills for 2,000 families in the Potrero Grande and Llano Verde neighborhoods of strata I and II of Santiago de Cali.

The PV system installations will create the first such energy community in the city, the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca and the third most populated in the country. The planned solar systems are expected to generate approximately 6.3 GWh per year and could reduce energy costs for local residents by 30% to up to 100%.

The initiative is part of the Sustainable Energy Homes Project program, launched in collaboration with Municipal Companies of Cali (Emcali), promoted by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Fund for Non-Conventional Energies and Efficient Energy Management (Fenoge).

According to the National Planning Department, the homes that will benefit from the program are classified in six socioeconomic strata: Stratum 1. Low-Low; 2. Low; 3. Medium-Low; 4. Medium; 5. Medium-High; and 6. High.

Electric mobility solutions for educational institutions

The government also announced the implementation of five sustainable electric mobility solutions for five educational institutions in Cali, the I.E. Oficial Llano Verde, Ciudadela Educativa Nuevo Latir, I.E. Técnica Ciudadela Desepaz, I.E. Nuevo Amanecer and I.E. Oficial Ciudad Modelo. Each one will receive a set that includes an electric vehicle of the motocarro type, a charging station with a 2 kWp photovoltaic system and a set of batteries for vehicle autonomy of approximately 70 km.

 

