Ecuador issues new law to address energy crisis with renewables

Ecuador’s National Assembly has unanimously approved a new law to boost private energy generation amid an ongoing energy crisis marked by mandated night blackouts. President Daniel Noboa submitted the law as urgent for economic reasons to encourage renewable energy solutions and private sector investment.
The law exempts renewable energy generators up to 10 MW for cogeneration or self-consumption from the requirement to revert assets to the state at the end of the concession period. It mandates that thermal generation companies present transition plans for lower environmental impact technologies.
The law also requires electricity distribution companies to gradually implement plans to replace current public lighting with LED and solar lights.
It also states that public and private banks can offer credits with preferential rates for the implementation of energy generation systems from renewable sources for self-consumption. It says that “these systems must allow beneficiaries the possibility of marketing any surplus energy generated.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.