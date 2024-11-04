New design guidelines for integrated photovoltaics

An international research team has outlined new general design guidelines for integrated photovoltaic (IPV) modules.

“Our research introduces a novel approach by establishing design guidelines for the manufacturing of PV modules tailored to IPV, based on general product requirements rather than relying on commercially available PV modules,” the research's lead author, Nikoleta Kyranaki, told pv magazine. “The guidelines provide a framework of options and their characteristics, facilitating communication between IPV developers and PV manufacturers to select and produce the optimal PV module for specific applications.”

In the study “Design Guidelines for Building and Infrastructure Integrated Photovoltaic Modules,” published in RRL Solar, the researchers explained that their approach was validated through two demonstrators, one for Building-Integrated PV (BIPV) and one for Infrastructure Integrated PV (IIPV), which were installed to validate the proposed general design guidelines. “This work represents a significant contribution toward the goal of mass customization for such products,” Kyranaki added.

The novel guidelines are mainly intended to support the manufacturing of semi-fabricates (SFs) for IPV applications by enabling effective communication between project developers and module producers. The main factors to be considered and discussed are the structure of the panels, electrical and fire safety, attachment of the SF to the IPV element, transparency, bifaciality, aesthetics, durability, shade mitigation, cost, recyclability, and environmental assessment by life cycle assessment (LCA).

The comprehensive list of general design criteria proposed by the scientists also presents various options in terms of bill of materials and production technologies. “These options come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages, which are enumerated and quantified wherever feasible,” the scientists said.

Kyranaki explained that adhering to relevant IEC standards and establishing harmonized norms were found to be key factors for the production of high-quality semi-fabricates. “Durability, mechanical stability, and aesthetic compatibility in IPV construction are also significant,” she added.

Looking forward the research team said it aims to optimize the cost of IPV products and enhance the recyclability of semi-fabricates. “Environmental assessment by LCA is crucial, with current studies suggesting that frameless glass–glass modules show indications for lower GHG emissions,” Kyranaki stated.

The group was formed by scientists from Hasselt University and the Institut de Recherche des Instituts groupés de la Haute Ecole Mosane in Belgium, as well as from the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and the Zuyd University of Applied Sciences. It also included researchers from Belgian companies Soltech, ZigZagSolar, and Enfoil.