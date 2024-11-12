Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huaneng launches 15 GW solar module tender

China Huaneng said that it has shortlisted candidates for its 2024 second-round framework agreement tender for solar module procurement, totaling 15 GW. The first lot of 13.5 GW of n-type bifacial dual-glass modules includes 12 companies: Longi, JinkoSolar, Astronergy, Tongwei, JA Solar, Das Solar, Huayang, GCL, Yingli, Huayao, Trina Solar, and Risen. The second lot, 0.5 GW of HJT modules, has three selected bidders: Huasun, Risen, and Winhitech from Zhejiang province. The third lot, 1 GW of BC modules, includes Longi, Huayao, and Tongwei.
DKEM Co., Ltd. said that it sold 1,581.16 tons of PV conductive silver paste in the first three quarters of 2024, up 41.4% year on year. Of this, 1,386.4 tons, or 87.66%, were for n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. The company said it expects total shipments to reach between 2,000 and 2,500 tons in 2024.
Longi has launched a 16 GW hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) solar cell project in collaboration with Yingfa Group and Yibin High-tech Zone. The partnership will focus on the research, production, and marketing of HPBC cells and other technological innovations. Longi will invest equity, supply silicon wafers, and provide HPBC cell technology support. The first 6 GW production phase is expected to reach full capacity by 2025. This marks Longi’s first joint venture in HPBC cell production.
