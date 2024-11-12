The Hydrogen Stream: HiiROC, Siemens tie up on thermal plasma electrolysis

Siemens has partnered with HiiROC to advance its hydrogen production technology. Under the agreement, HiiROC will use Siemens’ control technology and automation expertise to ensure safe and efficient hydrogen production and support scaling efforts. HiiROC’s proprietary Thermal Plasma Electrolysis (TPE) technology produces clean hydrogen from gaseous hydrocarbons without generating carbon dioxide, using only a fifth of the electricity required for water electrolysis.

Seraphim Reshape (Ningxia), a joint venture between Shanghai Reshape and Jiangsu Seraphim, has started building the Ningxia Taiyangshan integrated green hydrogen project (first phase) with 16,500 tons of annual green hydrogen output. According to China Daily, it will include a green electricity water electrolysis hydrogen production device with an annual output of 16,500 tons of green hydrogen and 132,000 tons of green oxygen, as well as a green oxygen recovery device, a transmission pipeline, and hydrogen spherical tanks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in “Assessing Technical and Economic Aspects of Nuclear Hydrogen Production for Near Term Deployment” that integrating nuclear power plants with hydrogen production could drive the development of the hydrogen economy. The paper analyzes various technologies and strategies for hydrogen production. “Nuclear power plant integration with hydrogen production has the potential to play a pivotal role in the emerging hydrogen economy,” said the IAEA.